A YORK chef has scooped a prestigious award after coming up against some of the most talented young chefs in the country.
After rounds of competitive cooking and displays of culinary prowess, the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy has awarded Harry Van Lierop, of Roots in York, with its Connection in Gastronomy award.
Harry competed against some of the best young chefs in the UK and won the Acqua Panna Award for Connection in Gastronomy his signature dish, ‘Growing Up’. Inspired by his trips to Scotland and visits to seafood shacks growing up, this dish featured scallops and celeriac.
Harry, 19, said: "I'm feeling very honoured to win this award, especially as it’s voted for by fellow chefs. It’s been a great experience taking part in the competition this year, meeting and getting to cook alongside the fellow chefs and meeting the great mentors.”
Before joining Roots restaurant in York, Harry kickstarted his career with work experience at L’Enclume, aged 15.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here