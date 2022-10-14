HEAD coach Jesse Marsch has some big calls to make as he shapes his Leeds United attack to face Premier League leaders Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday (2pm).

With Luis Sinisterra available again after serving a one-match ban, someone at the top of the pitch seems certain to make way for the talented Colombian.

Should he return to the starting eleven as expected, then one of Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo or Brenden Aaronson will make way.

Bamford was the man to replace Sinisterra in last Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace and if he were to keep his spot up front, it would leave one of the others to be moved to the bench.

The Selhurst Park start was Bamford’s first since sustaining a groin injury in the 2-2 draw at Southampton in August, making only three substitute appearances in between.

He looked rusty in south London, missing a good opportunity to put Leeds 2-0 in United’s dominant first half display.

By the time he was substituted on 62 minutes he looked off the pace but Marsch has spoken on the need for Bamford to get more minutes on the pitch so he gets sharper with each start.

That would suggest Rodrigo, who was ineffective when he moved up front from his playmaker role at Palace, would miss out against Arsenal with Aaronson reverting back to No 10.

Although Leeds have not won since August, they are one of seven Premier League clubs that have yet to be beaten on home turf, securing eight of their nine points at Elland Road but that record will come under severe pressure from an Arsenal side in red-hot form.

Mikel Arteta’s men beat Bodo/Glimt 1-0 in Norway in a Europa League tie on Thursday with a Bukayo Saka goal. The Spanish coach made seven changes to his side and rested star striker Gabriel Jesus ahead of the Leeds game.

Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Granit Xhaka, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and defender Gabriel were all dropped to the bench.

Saka, former Leeds loan ace Ben White, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba were the only four players to start in the Arctic Circle who also played in last Sunday’s thrilling 3-2 win against Liverpool.

The Arsenal clash is the first of three games in a week for Leeds as they travel to Leicester on Thursday before hosting Fulham.

Although Marsch is not blessed with the same in-depth squad strength that Arteta has at his disposal, the Leeds squad is undoubtedly stronger than last season.

United have not had the luxury of resting players with seven of their men starting every Premier League game so far but that may change next week with the likes of Luke Ayling and midfielder Mateusz Klich pushing for starts if Leeds don’t perform well against the Gunners.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five visits to Elland Road with the Whites’ last Premier League home win against the Gunners being a 1-0 victory in November 2000 courtesy of an Olivier Dacourt goal.