A 'WORLD-FAMOUS' steam locomotive made its first appearance in a year-long national programme of events to mark its centenary.

The Flying Scotsman, owned by the National Railway Museum, visited London King's Cross following an overhaul by Riley & Son Ltd in preparation for its anniversary schedule.

February next year will mark 100 years since the celebrity locomotive – then simply numbered 1472 – embarked on its first voyage from the sheds at Doncaster Works. A feat of design and engineering, it was the first locomotive of the newly formed London and North Eastern Railway (LNER).

The engine gained its name in 1924, when it was selected to appear at the British Empire Exhibition in London and named after the daily 10am London to Edinburgh rail service.

Flying Scotsman at York Station in 2016

Judith McNicol, director of the National Railway Museum, said: “Flying Scotsman is one of the jewels in the crown of our world-class collection, so we are delighted to announce its centenary programme at such an iconic location and on such an auspicious date."

Meanwhile, Sir Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail, trustee of the Science Museum Group and chair of the National Railway Museum Advisory Board, said it is "brilliant" that the Flying Scotsman is involved in the celebrations at London King's Cross.

In 2004, a campaign spearheaded by the National Railway Museum to save the locomotive for the nation amassed the support of thousands, confirming its status as a national treasure.

The appeal to keep the steam icon in Britain was supported by a £1.8 million grant from the National Heritage Memorial Fund and the generosity of the public. Its restoration was also completed with the help of a Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £275,000.

To launch the centenary celebrations, well-known author Michael Morpurgo gave a reading from his new children’s book 'Flying Scotsman and the Best Birthday Ever' to pupils from Argyle Primary School, Camden, at King’s Cross. The book, written by Morpurgo and illustrated by renowned illustrator and author Michael Foreman, tells the story of a little girl called Iris who dreams of being a train driver when she grows up.

National Railway Museum

Flying Scotsman will sit in light steam on Platform 8 at the station on October 15 and 16 to allow members of the public the opportunity to admire the iconic locomotive. The London event coincided with the 170th anniversary of London’s King’s Cross Station, which first opened its doors to rail passengers on October 14 1852.

The event is sold out and members of the public who purchased platform tickets could also take part in activities including a train driving simulator from Dovetail Games, where people could experience driving Flying Scotsman out of the station, and screens to watch live footage of Flying Scotsman from the concourse.

The engine during the overhaul by Riley & Son Ltd. Picture: Steve Morgan