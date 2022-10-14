A HOME-GROWN champion Christmas tree grower in York has come out on top at a national awards ceremony.

York Christmas Trees, run by Oliver Combe in Wigginton with wife Kirstie, has collected another award at the annual British Christmas Tree Growers Association (BCTGA) competition held this year in Swansea.

Two years ago they were crowned Champion Christmas Tree Grower of the Year and their tree was chosen to stand outside No10 Downing Street.

This time Oliver and Kirstie collected the Celebrity Choice Award with a Nordmann Fir, grown on the family farm in Wigginton.

The tree was chosen by Jules Hudson, from the BBC’s Countryfile and Escape to the Country, who was a special guest for this year’s competition.

Oliver said: “We are delighted to be recognised with the Celebrity Choice Award at these prestigious awards that showcase the best Christmas trees from around the country. Congratulations to Bishops Offley Christmas Trees from Staffordshire who won the accolade of providing the Christmas tree for Downing Street after being crowned 2022 champion.”

The competition took place at Gower Fresh Christmas Trees in Swansea and Heather Parry, Managing Agent for BCTGA, said: “We have seen the best Christmas trees in Britain coming together under one roof and our annual competition gets bigger every year.

“Congratulations to all our winners. It really is an absolute credit to their hard work each and every year to take the winning crown for their category. We now look forward to a successful season ahead as more consumers choose a real hand-grown, sustainable tree for their home. The big switch on at Downing Street in December with our champion grower’s tree will really kick start Christmas 2022.”

Jules Hudson at the BCTGA competition

York Christmas Trees will open for business at Wigginton Lodge on November 24 and are already gearing up for the festive period and will be offering the popular “pick your own” option and the free recycling service.