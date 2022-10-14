A YORK-BASED train firm has launched a 2023 collectors edition calendar which celebrates 100 years since the beginning of its services.
The official LNER 2023 Calendar features some of the most iconic moments in rail history from the East Coast route with each of the 12-month images taken from modern LNER photography, as well as from the archives held at the National Railway Museum in York.
On January 1 2023, LNER will celebrate 100 years since ‘the grouping’ when seven different train operators were brought under the banner of the London and North Eastern Railway, marking the beginnings of the iconic brand.
David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “2023 is a big year for the railway, as it will see the centenary of both the London North Eastern Railway and its world-famous locomotive Flying Scotsman. At LNER we are proud of our heritage and continue to champion the qualities of the original LNER - industry pioneering, innovation and excellence in customer service.”
The calendar unveils the official LNER logo to commemorate the 100 years, featuring a gold design recognising the heritage of the brand combined with the modern direction of LNER.
Anyone who would like to get their hands on the LNER Calendar for 2023 can now do so by pre-ordering a copy from the online LNER Shop.
