A REAL ice outdoor skating rink is set to return to a North Yorkshire town for Christmas - with a special new addition.

After a successful debut in 2021, Scarborough’s real ice skating rink is back this year - bringing active fun to the town’s programme of Christmas events.

The ice rink will be open in the town centre in North Street car park daily from Friday December 9 to Tuesday January 3 from 11am to 8pm, with last entry at 7pm.

New for this year is a 14 by 14 metre tepee next to the rink, which will feature a bar and roaring fire, where non-skaters can relax while family members have fun on the ice.

There will be stalls and attractions including gifts, German sausages, craft chocolates, gin, a children’s carousel and an organ, all decked out with Christmassy lighting.

Cllr Jim Grieve, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for quality of life said: “After last year’s inaugural success, we’re delighted to bring the ice rink action back to Scarborough but this time with a much improved festive visitor experience.

“The cosy tepee, Christmas stalls and children’s fairground rides alongside the rink will bring extra merriment for families and friends of all ages to enjoy the countdown to Christmas or celebrate the New Year together.”

The rink itself will provide a skating experience for all ages and skill levels with music and lighting.

Tickets for a one hour slot, which includes time to get skates on and off, will cost £10 for adults and £8 for children aged four years old and above. Residents of the borough of Scarborough are entitled to a 20 per cent discount on sessions from Monday to Thursday, 11am to 4pm.

There are also discounts for schools and community groups such as Scouts, Cadets and charities. Schools can book slots from December 9 - 16 at a 50 per cent discount. Community groups can also secure a 50 per cent discount when booking at least 20 tickets.

Hire of skates is included in the price - but enthusiasts can bring their own skates if they prefer.

Penguin skating aids for children are available to hire at the time of booking.

Booking tickets online at scarboroughicerink.co.uk in advance is essential. Payment by cash and card will not be available at the rink itself. Local residents will need to provide their home address postcode to access the 20 per cent discount. There is a separate section of the website for group bookings, as well as an exclusive use offer.

The ice rink location is well served by buses and is a short walk from Scarborough train station. The closest car parks to the ice rink are Castle Road and St Thomas Street.