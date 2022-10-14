The energy regulator Ofgem will be launching a new campaign to help people slash their energy bills this winter.

Jonathan Brearley, the CEO of Ofgem, has said that the regulator will be working with energy companies to help people get through what is expected to be a tough few months at the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023.

There have been fears raised about potential blackouts becoming a reality due to the energy crisis that is facing the UK, so Ofgem will launch a public information campaign to battle against rising energy costs.

In a conference organised by trade body Energy UK in London on Thursday, Mr Brearley said: “All of us could be thinking about how to reduce our energy use where possible.

Ofgem are hoping small changes could contribute to energy conservation and price savings (PA)

“This is not only the most direct way to reduce our bills. It directly helps with security of supply, contributes to decarbonisation and saves money for the public finances.

“Organisations such as the Energy Saving Trust recommend only having your heating on when required, turning off lights when you leave the room and switching devices off standby, for example.

“Ofgem is working with the energy sector and interested groups to help consumers navigate this information and we will shortly be launching a campaign to explain the support available, how to reduce energy consumption, and what customers should expect from their providers.”

As part of this Mr Brearley drew attention to a campaign launched by the charity Nesta, which could potentially save a household just over £100 a year through simply changing a setting on their boiler.

Nesta estimates that if everyone looked into this potential change, it could save the Treasury around £500 million.