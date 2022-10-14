The 2022 National Television Awards took place this year at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Hosted by Joel Dommett, the ceremony featured incredible performances by Sam Ryder and Lewis Capaldi.
During the ceremony, King Charles also sent a special message during the ceremony to the cast and crew of Emmerdale for their 50th anniversary, and a special tribute was also paid to the late Queen.
The winner of Serial Drama is Emmerdale, a huge congratulations to your winner! ✨ #NTAs2022 pic.twitter.com/WrV2FGQAxu— National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) October 13, 2022
Full list of NTA winners
- Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing
- Authored documentary – Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek
- Returning drama – Peaky Blinders
- TV Presenter – Ant & Dec
- Factual entertainment – Gogglebox
- Drama performance – Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders
- The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
- Serial drama – Emmerdale
- Expert – Martin Lewis
- Serial drama performance – Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale
- Quiz game show – Beat The Chasers
- Rising Star – Paddy Bever as Max Turner in Coronation Street
- Daytime – This Morning
- Comedy – After Life
- Talent show judge – Anton Du Beke
- New drama – Trigger Point
- Special recognition – Sir Lenny Henry
NTAs 2022 over and out! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZeZe6Q5M0z— National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) October 14, 2022
How many NTAs have Ant and Dec won?
Ant and Dec once again took home the award for TV presenter, making it their 21st consecutive win for this particular award.
They were unable to collect their award in person after both recently tested positive for Covid-19, with the trophy collected instead by Stephen Mulhern.
According to Radio Times, Ant and Dec have won a whopping total of 44 NTA awards.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here