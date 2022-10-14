THERE were two fires in gardens in a popular part of York overnight.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out twice in quick succession to to fires in streets either side of Bishopthorpe Road in York.
The service say they got the first call at 3.48pm today (October 14) to St Benedict Road near Nunnery Lane and York and Acomb crews extinguished a fire to a garden shed.
Then at 4.19am crews were called to Ebor Street, and attended another garden shed fire.
A service spokesman said that in both cases a hose reel jet was used to put it out and police also attended.
