A FIRE in a York suburb was started deliberately.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 1am this morning (October 14) after reports of a fire in Wilberforce Avenue in Clifton, York.

A service spokesperson said: "A crew from Acomb were called to a fire in the open.

"This was a fire to two recycling bins.

"This was believed to have been set deliberately and was extinguished using a hose reel jet."