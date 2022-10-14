A FIRE in a York suburb was started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 1am this morning (October 14) after reports of a fire in Wilberforce Avenue in Clifton, York.
A service spokesperson said: "A crew from Acomb were called to a fire in the open.
"This was a fire to two recycling bins.
"This was believed to have been set deliberately and was extinguished using a hose reel jet."
