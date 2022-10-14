EMERGENCY services have been called in to help a youngster in difficulty on a York bridge.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.43pm to Scarborough Bridge, the pedestrian bridge close to York station after reports of some in need of help.
A service spokesperson said: "A crew from Acomb along with an officer were called to assist with a young person suffering a medical episode.
"Crews provided oxygen therapy until arrival of paramedics."
