VISITORS will have a chance to see inside one of York's quirkiest buildings on Sunday.
The Lodge at the entrance to Museum Gardens, which is home to the Yorkshire Philosophical Society (YPS), is one of those buildings countless people have walked past - without ever seeing inside.
But on Sunday, the second day of the 'York Unlocked' festival, the Victorian building - which the YPS itself describes as 'quirky' - will be open to members of the public.
"In our offices on the ground floor, visitors will find information about the current work of the society, which has been promoting the public understanding of science for the past 200 years," said Margaret Leonard of the YPS.
"Our reading room and workroom are upstairs, accessed by a spiral staircase. There we will have information on the history of the building, and of the society, including, in this special year, facsimile copies of the signatures of our many royal visitors.
"These include Princess Victoria in 1835, the Emperor of Brazil in 1871, the Prince of Wales, now King Charles, in 1960, and the late Queen and Prince Philip in 2012."
