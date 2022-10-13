A GOVERNMENT Minister has been quizzed on whether plans to create Great British Railways are set to be scrapped.
Reports in national media have suggested that the Government may axe the proposed new body, which would run the country's railways.
York is one of six cities shortlisted to be the home to GBR's headquarters, with city leaders expecting a major economic boost if York is chosen.
Shadow Rail Minister Tan Dhesi asked Rail Minister Kevin Foster whether the scheme had been 'stopped in its tracks,' while York Central MP Rachael Maskell said the timetable had slipped, and asked: "Will the Minister say when he is planning to announce where that new headquarters will be?"
Mr Foster MP replied: "We will confirm our intentions around announcing the location of the headquarters shortly."
