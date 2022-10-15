A York charity has launched a fresh appeal for homes in York for Ukrainian refugees.

York City of Sanctuary says the UK is seeing a new wave of refugees - almost all of them women and children - as Russian President Vladimir Putin escalates the war in Ukraine, including by unleashing a series of missile strikes across the country.

But with many Ukrainian refugees who came here six months ago now needing to move on from their original host families, there is already a desperate shortage of housing for refugees, said Rebecca Russell, the head of the charity's Ukraine support team.

Many refugees whose initial six month placings with York families are coming to an end have been left 'not knowing where to turn', the charity says.

York City of Sanctuary has now launched an urgent appeal for new hosts - and in particular landlords who could offer two- or three-bed independent accommodation - to come forward.

It has also also appealed on social media for anyone with a holiday let or AirBnB in York to 'open it over the winter to a refugee family'.

The appeal comes just days after the York Ukrainian Society held a peaceful rally in St Helen's Square to protest at Russia's latest wave of missile strikes on towns and cities across Ukraine.

Tuesday night's rally in York against Russian aggression in Ukraine

Ms Russell said: "As Putin escalates the war in Ukraine, sadly we are seeing another wave of people needing to find safety and contacting us for help.

"We (York City of Sanctuary) have been at the forefront of matching since the beginning of the Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched.

"Unfortunately, over the past month we have had to scale our matching service down as we deal with re-sponsoring and re-housing many Ukrainians already in York and neighbouring villages.

"Although the scheme has seen an incredible response from the public, there have been issues.

"These have mainly been to do with break-downs or circumstances changing between hosts and their guests, or the six-month minimum hosting period coming to an end.

"As well, many Ukrainians who have been hosted in villages are keen to come to cities such as York, where there is work and more opportunities.

"We now need more hosts to come forward to help with the new demand and re-sponsoring we are dealing with.

"We especially need sponsors that can offer two or three bedrooms or independent accommodation."

Refugees with children wait for transport after fleeing to Poland from the war in neighbouring Ukraine

In a separate appeal on Twitter, the charity adds: "So many requests from Ukrainians on Homes for Ukraine scheme coming off sponsorship and not knowing where to turn.

"How to rent when there are almost none available or affordable?

"Our plea again: if you have a holiday let/AirBnB in #York, please open it over the winter to a refugee family."

Under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, host families who 'sponsored' Ukrainian refugees are offered £350 a month.

Ukrainian refugees are guaranteed a place for at least six months under the scheme - but for many refugees who arrived in York in the first weeks or months after the war began, that initial six months is running put.

Home placements can be extended to up to 12 months, but for various reasons not all are.

If you have a property or holiday let you could rent our, or would be prepared to act as a host, you can register with York city of Sanctuary here