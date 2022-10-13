CITY of York Hockey Club’s top Women’s side made it four wins on the bounce with a resounding 5-0 win over Newcastle University II at home.

A brace from Ali Couttie and scores from Heather Macdonald, Lucy Barker and Kate Barker ensured the victory for York.

The hosts started the game strong, applying pressure from the off. Within 10 minutes, York won a penalty corner which was converted by Macdonald.

York maintained their shape both in midfield and defence, keeping width and making the Newcastle press seem unconvincing.

Lucy Barker soon made the score 2-0 and in the opening stages of the second half, Kate Barker notched the third with a Lily Rowntree assist.

Couttie’s brace came in the closing moments of the match, ensuring a dominant home win for York.

Meanwhile, York Ladies II overcame Leeds Adel II 2-0.

A deflected Sarah Rogers strike gave York the initial advantage and though they remained on the attack, they were unsuccessful in scoring again in the first half.

York maintained patience in the second half and went on to extend their lead through Annabel Howells-Lee after a nicely worked move.

Elsewhere, City of York Ladies picked up just one other win. City of York III eased past University Bankers, beating them 4-1.

A brace from Rachel Hildreth and further scores from Eleanor Young and Desi Willms ensured York’s victory.

York IV were beaten 4-1 by Horsforth I as York V were thrashed 7-1 by Spen Valley.

In the rearranged Ladies V game against Leeds University III, York were beaten 2-1.

Elsewhere, York Men’s I were beaten 7-4 by Brigg I away from home, failing to build on a win in their previous outing.

York took an early lead when Jamie Clarke turned in a rebound from an initial save, but their lead would not stand for long.

Brigg scored two goals in swift succession before Danny Ellwood bundled a goalmouth scramble beyond the hosts’ goalkeeper.

A Tom Feasby short corner saw York score their third goal of the half as the sides entered the break level at 3-3, his effort having levelled the game after another Brigg goal.

Despite their promising start, York could not match Brigg for much of the second half, the visitors going on to concede four unanswered goals.

Ellwood scored his second of the game through a penalty, but it was nothing more than a mere consolation.

Meanwhile, York II took on Slazengers I at home and came away victorious with a 3-1 win.

York started well but was the visitors who opened the scoring, profiting from a fast attack.

York maintained their shape and from a short corner scored their equaliser courtesy of George Good.

A Zak Perryman brace later in the game ensured they came away with the win.

Meanwhile, the other York Men’s teams struggled, with only VIII recording a win in their comfortable 6-0 victory over Wakefield VII.

York III fell to a 3-2 defeat in a tight game against Ben Rhydding II. York V were beaten 3-1 by Bradford I and VII lost 5-1 to Ben Rhydding IV.