A RUGBY player was front and centre of a trailblazing annual tournament to raise money for vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

Malcolm Ireland, a 39-year-old production worker from York, is an avid member and supporter of UK charity Wooden Spoon and played for Yorkshire at their Vets Fest 22 event this weekend.

The tournament, held at Birmingham’s Moseley Rugby Football Club, celebrated its second year and featured over 700 players from 16 men’s and 10 women’s Vets teams across the country.

And with rugby playing such an important role in his own life, Ireland was delighted to give back to the community throughout a fun-filled day of action.

“It’s great to get the awareness out everywhere, bringing everyone together, for charity and just seeing everyone together, it’s amazing,” enthused Ireland, who was greeted by Anne, the Princess Royal on the day.

“It’s a great way for Wooden Spoon to earn serious money, so they can get stuff done and put that money into helping disadvantaged children across the country.”

Since 1983, Wooden Spoon have funded more than 1,300 projects, across the UK and Ireland, totalling over £29 million.

The winning teams won the Olly Stephens and Maddy Lawrence Memorial Cups to commemorate the lives of two young rugby players.

And Ireland was proud to honour their memory and continue their legacy as part of the charity.

“We’re playing for them and we are representing them every minute we are on the pitch,” he added. “It’s truly great and it is a real honour to do so.”

Edbrooke competed against fellow Vets throughout the day and was greeted by The Princess Royal, who attended an afternoon reception to meet people involved in the event and watch some of the games.

He said: “This is why I got involved, to be around all these other willing people that want to get together and have a game of rugby.

“We’re doing it for a great cause, and we’re giving something back to those that cannot get it.

“It’s been really good fun as well, it’s been a good standard and everyone is on the same level, the day is all joy, everyone is there for the same thing - the camaraderie.

“It’s what makes rugby so special, getting together, you can be running around in a ruck or a maul, pulling each other for 80 minutes and then as soon as the whistle is gone, you’re shaking hands and you’re in the club house.

“I’ve loved putting a shirt on that says the North, last year we did it for Yorkshire, so it’s good and something to show the kids and hopefully make them proud.”

Those interested in registering for next years Vets Fest event should visit: https://woodenspoon.org.uk/wooden-spoon-vets-fest-2023/