A WHITE Mercedes is reported to have been stolen in Selby.

North Yorkshire Police has reported that the vehicle was stolen from Wistow Park, Long Lane, in Selby, on Thursday, October 13, at around 12.20am.

Officers say a man has been arrested in connection to the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Described footstep on the vehicle Picture: North Yorkshire Police

In particular, they are appealing for information about a specific Mercedes tractor unit, which has pre-existing damage on the passenger door, a white step instead of grey, and there is a crack in the driver’s doorstep.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email emily.blackwell@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emily Blackwell. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220182248.