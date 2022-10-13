A WHITE Mercedes is reported to have been stolen in Selby.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that the vehicle was stolen from Wistow Park, Long Lane, in Selby, on Thursday, October 13, at around 12.20am.
Officers say a man has been arrested in connection to the incident and remains in police custody at this time.
Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information about a specific Mercedes tractor unit, which has pre-existing damage on the passenger door, a white step instead of grey, and there is a crack in the driver’s doorstep.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email emily.blackwell@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emily Blackwell. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220182248.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article