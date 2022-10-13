THERE are reports coming in of a crash that's closed the road in a North Yorkshire town.
Scott Road in Selby is blocked both ways after a crash between a car and a bus close tot he community centre.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
