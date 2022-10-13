ITEMS from a well-known award-winning York business are set to go under the hammer at auction.

Sworders fine art auctioneers in Essex is soon to sell a collection of furnishings from the home of Kimi O'Neill - a fashion editor and stylist.

Among the items for sale are some former customers of the famous Glen and Julio's hairdressers in York may recognise.

Glen Jackson and his partner and Julio Garcia opened their salon in a former butcher's shop in Bishopthorpe Road in 1975, and went on to train dozens of hairdressers and style thousands of clients, including generations of local families before the shop closed in 2015.

Sadly, Julio, died of cancer in York Hospital at the age of 70 on July 11 this year with Glen at his bedside.

The Press Facebook page was deluged with tributes to Julio in the days that followed. And Glen said he received more than 600 cards and letters expressing condolences.

A pair of palm standard lamps with glass globe shades - with an estimate of £400-£600 - which were purchased at local auction around 15 years ago are part of the auction.

Kimi said: "They were part of the flamboyant décor of the famous Glen and Julio's hairdressers in York.

"I would often admire them as we drove past the salon on way to school.”

They are other items from Kimi's private collection form part of Sworders’ October 25 Design sale.

The dozen lots of vintage glamour come to auction in preparation for a house move to rural Yorkshire.

A Georgian farmhouse close to Castle Howard is the third home Kimi has renovated and redecorated across two decades.

For 16 years from the early Noughties she lived in a converted Victorian corner shop in London’s Kensal Rise, her work and the nearby shops and markets helping to crystalise her interior design ideas and a love of post-war design.

She said: “I only really buy vintage pieces - furniture and clothing. I’m a natural hoarder and having lived near Portobello Road and Notting Hill for 16 years, that’s where I did a lot of my shopping.”

Working with Condé Nast as the senior fashion editor on the biannual Love magazine, took her to the United States. “I was lucky to work alongside photographer Alice Hawkins on some big shoots that meant road tripping around California and Nashville. I did a shoot at the renowned Sheats-Goldstein residence in Beverly Hills and another nearby at the Playboy mansion. Those trips were a huge source of inspiration for my love of mid-century treasures.” It is a look that has subsequently entered the mainstream in the past decade.

Many of the pieces included in this month’s Design sale were bought to furnish Kimi’s Kensal Rise home. They include a gilt metal and glass-topped Wheatsheaf table (estimate £300-500) bought at a second-hand shop in Queens Park and a 1970s Howard Keith 'Cloud' suite upholstered in velvet duck-egg blue (estimate £2000-3000). Like a Roche Bobois modular suite in green suede and chrome (estimate £1500-2000) it had made the move back to Kimi’s native York five years ago when she and her partner settled into a Georgian townhouse in the city centre. However, they are a little too large for the smaller rooms of a Yorkshire farmhouse. While a 1970s chandelier brought by the stylist from Sworders some years ago has been installed in the property’s entrance hall, several other lighting pieces are destined to find new homes.

See all the Kimi O’Neill lots by clicking this link https://www.sworder.co.uk/section-detail/the-private-collection-of-fashion-editor-and-stylist-kimi-oneill/?i=75