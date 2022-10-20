Appropriate body condition is important not only for general health, but it is also directly linked to fertility and conception rates. Both fat (>4) and thin (<2) ewes can suffer from reduced conception rates and therefore the chances of a successful mating are lower. A score of 3 – 3.5 is ideal for tupping time. Those ewes identified with a lower score can be put onto good pasture or given supplementary feed before mating.

Remember it takes 4-6 weeks on good pasture to increase a body condition score by 0.5 to 1 unit, so regular body condition scoring in advance of key production stages is one of your most important tools to aid management decisions.

Once practiced, assessing the BCS of ewes should only take a matter of seconds and can be done while sheep are being handled for other husbandry jobs. No need to do the whole flock – a group of around 25-50 randomly selected ewes should give a good idea of the flock’s average.

Derwent Vale Farms (Image: Derwent Vale Farms)

It is virtually impossible to accurately tell what body condition a ewe is in just by looking, especially when in full fleece! To do a proper job, sheep need to be physically handled. The main areas to feel are along the spine and over the transverse processes of the lumbar area - the portion of spine between the ribs and the pelvis (see diagrams below). In thin ewes, the spine and ribs will be very obvious, and you will probably be able to get your hands underneath the transverse processes easily.

Ewes also need to be in good condition before lambing – fit but not fat! If they are a condition score 4 or higher then you are more likely to have lambing problems, oversized lambs and vaginal prolapses. Thin ewes with a score of 2 or below are more likely to produce weak lambs and are at risk of twin lamb disease and poor milk production.

The most efficient way to feed ewes in the run up to lambing is to base their diet on forage and use concentrate feed to supplement this. We can use forage analysis information to produce specific pre-lambing feeding plans to ensure they are receiving adequate energy and protein to support their requirements but avoiding excessive use of expensive concentrate feed. This is included as part of our Flock Health Club membership but is a service available to all flocks.

Derwent Vale Farm Vets (Image: Derwent Vale Farm Vets)

For more information on ewe nutrition or becoming a member of our Flock Health Club please give us a ring or discuss with your vet.

Web: www.derwentvalefarmvets.co.uk

Call: 01751 469 343