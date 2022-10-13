THE late Stevie Ze Suicide met some of the biggest stars of rock and pop during his long career - from Neil Sedaka and Diana Ross to Freddie Mercury and Elton John.

He told in three books how he came across some of them while performing with UK Subs on Top of the Pops but many more while working as a ‘gofer’ at pop music video maker MGMM's studios in the 80s and 90s.

He wrote that he was privileged to have met ‘one of the very best, most sincere and gentle people I could possibly wish for… George Michael – who was filming a cameo role in one of Elton John’s videos.’

He writes: “I was immediately taken by his kindness and loving, caring nature. We chatted for ages, even sharing a bottle of wine together, during a break from filming. He was pure genius and love.”

He also recounted how he played drums behind rock and roll legend Little Richard in a TV show, which started with the drums.

"Little Richard clocked my performance and was clearly pleased with his fellow lunatic on drums," he said.

“After the performance he bowed to the audience and left the stage. As he passed me he smiled and winked at me, as if to say, “That showed ‘em, son.”

Stevie says one of the most inspiring and encouraging artists he ever met was the legendary Neil Sedaka, when his father, a pianist and musical arranger, worked with him at Batley Variety Club in the 70s.

“He spoke to me at length about songwriting and never allowing yourself to be put off by anyone,” he says. “He had all the time for helping me, busy though he was. A truly genuine songwriter and performer.”

Stevie made clear his contempt for TV shows such as the X-Factor and The Voice, writing: “Music is not, and should never be, an agonising competition of terror and fear. Nor is it an excuse to antagonise, frighten and humiliate young people who may have the ability to become great artists one day.

“As I have said before, if it was down to these panels, we would never have had the likes of Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, Mama Cass, Janis Joplin, Morrissey, Jimi Hendrix, Johnny Rotten Lydon, nor anyone for that matter who has possessed one ounce of original expression.”