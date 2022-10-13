AN art gallery in York is due to open an exhibit with an internationally acclaimed African artist.

Artist Ben Ibebe will be setting up his exhibition, Afrofuturism, for eight days at York's Art of Protest Gallery, on Walmgate, starting Friday, October 28.

His exhibit will display images of dense urban architecture, vibrant markets, tradition and romance in the context of African living, in a series of oil paintings with a textural quality, often featuring women.

Ben is setting up a temporary studio at the gallery where he will work as the exhibition takes place and will be available to meet if visitors call ahead.

Ben said: "The African woman is strong, beautiful and flowery.

"They live in a male-dominated society, based on local cultural tradition with few rights and are at the receiving end of man’s activities and yet strive so hard to eke out and sustain a living.

"So, I celebrate them by weaving my composition around them most times in their hours of needs, joy, pain and other human activities.

"Recently, my fixation is on the effect of Western Attitudes, Globalisation, Human trafficking and Technology on the African woman."

Ben studied Visual Arts at the University of Port Harcourt in Nigeria, and has held solo exhibits in many countries, including Nigeria, the US, Germany, Canada, and the UK.

The Art of Protest gallery seeks to encourage conversations on environment, consumption, identity and the global audience.

Art of Protest Director Craig Humble, said: “We are excited to welcome Ben to the gallery, especially with it being our first exhibition with the artist in residence.

“We would encourage anyone to come down to the gallery to meet Ben and experience his artwork in person, the striking images of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage colliding with a globalised art world is breaking new ground in process and colour management."