THOUSANDS of school children across York and North Yorkshire are set to learn vital life-saving skills in class today.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service is marking Restart a Heart Day (October 14) with many events designed to improve cardiac arrest survival rates.
The service will today visit 136 secondary schools to provide CPR training to more than 30,000 students including 27 in North Yorkshire:
• All Saints RC School, York
• Barlby High School, Barlby
• Bedale High School, Bedale
• Bootham School, York
• Boroughbdrige High School, Boroughbridge
• Caedmon College, Whitby
• Cundall Manor School, Cundall
• Fulford School, York
• Harrogate High School, Harrogate
• Huntington School, York
• Malton School, Malton
• Northallerton School and Sixth Form College, Northallerton
• Norton College, Norton
• Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate, York
• Queen Margaret's School, York
• Queen Mary's School, Topcliffe
• Read School, Selby
• Richmond School and Sixth Form College, Richmond
• Ripon Grammar, Ripon
• Risedale School, Catterick Garrison
• Saint Francis Xavier School, Richmond
• Scalby School, Scarborough
• Scarborough University Technical College, Scarborough
• Selby High School, Selby
• Settle College, Settle
• Sherburn High School, Sherburn in Elmet
• Skipton Girls' High School, Skipton
• Stokesley School, Stokesley
• The Holy Family High School, Carlton
• The Skipton Academy, Skipton
• The Wensleydale School and Sixth Form, Leyburn
• Thirsk School and Sixth Form College, Thirsk
• York High School, York
A spokesman for the service said: "Since we launched our Restart a Heart campaign in 2014, bystander CPR rates in Yorkshire have increased from 39.9% in 2014 to 74.9% this year.
"Yorkshire’s top 10 football clubs are also helping spreading the message about the importance of CPR and a representative from Harrogate Town will be visiting Harrogate High School on Restart a Heart Day.
"The club will be promoting the importance of CPR at its home game on Saturday (October 15) versus Hartlepool United and is also launching a community public access defibrillator near its shop and ticket office on Commercial Street, Harrogate."
