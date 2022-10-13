FROM Saturday (October 15) Boots stores in North Yorkshire are offering free NHS flu jabs for those aged 50-64.

Participating Boots Stores include York Monks Cross and the Scarborough store in Westborough.

Covid booster jabs will also be available for 50-64s from Saturday at the stores.

NHS leaders and scientists have predicted an early peak in flu cases this year, coupled with warnings of lower levels of natural immunity to flu this year and increased Covid-19 in circulation.

Marc Donovan, chief pharmacist at Boots, said: “Flu is an unpleasant virus that can make you feel really unwell, but you can help to protect yourself and your loved ones from flu with a vaccination.

“Free NHS flu jabs are offered to those more at risk from complications from flu, so I would recommend that everyone eligible books an appointment as soon as possible.”

Appointments for the instore flu jabs can be booked online here: https://www.boots.com/online/pharmacy-services/winter-flu-jab-services