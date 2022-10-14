FUNERAL directors in York will be opening their doors to members of the local community by hosting a memorial open day next week.

Local York funeral directors including J Rymers, H H Chambers & Son, Chapman Medd and Bryan Mills will hold the open day on October 21 between 10.30am and 4pm.

Visitors to the memorial open day will have the opportunity to ask members of the team about organising a memorial stone for a loved one or about the cleaning and maintenance of an existing memorial stone.

Richard Jackson, business leader at Dignity funeral directors, said: "We’re opening our doors and welcoming members of our local community to come along and meet members of our approachable and highly experienced team while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee with a biscuit.

"We want to help people who are looking to purchase a memorial stone for a loved one, or perhaps looking to organise for a memorial they already have that may require a clean or some maintenance work, which we are able to assist with.

"Anyone interested in finding out more can come along to one of our branches."

The businesses will be holding further memorial open day on November 22 for anyone who can’t attend the October events.