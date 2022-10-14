A SPECIAL auction is being held to fundraise for a foodbank in York - featuring urban and contemporary art.
Ending on October 20, Tennants Auctioneers are hosts to the Urban and Contemporary Art Timed Auction in aid of York Foodbank.
The charity auction is organised by Bombsquad, a York-based non-profit community arts organisation passionate about street and contemporary art. Bombsquad aims to enrich the cultural landscape of York whilst raising money for local charities.
Highlights of the auction include War Boutique’s 'Metropolitan Peace Combat Swimmer Vest' from 2022, Jo Peel’s 'Cafe Restaurant' from 2012, Dotmaster’s 'Supreme Trash' from 2018, and Rowdy’s 'Moondile Mercenary' from 2015.
The auction forms part of Totally Hammered, Bombsquad’s second fundraising event which brings together artists from the street and contemporary art worlds to raise funds for the foodbank.
In addition to the timed auction, there will be a fundraising celebration event on October 20 at The Crescent Community Venue, York including live art demonstration, DJ and free draw to the raffle with every ticket purchased.
All works have been donated by a roster of artists including Sweet Toof, Rowdy, Lushsux, Jimmy Cauty, Al Diaz, Jo Peel, Gavin Turk, Dan Cimmermann and Dot Masters. Bombsquad will also be contributing by including artworks from their own collections, including a Banksy.
