A FAMILY from North Yorkshire are gearing up for the challenge of a lifetime after deciding to trek to Everest Base Camp in aid of a hospice.
Jo and Kevin Sykes, along with their teenage daughters Gemma, Libby and Caitlin, will spend 13 days climbing to reach a height of 5,364 metres. The couple’s son Lewis was also keen to take part, but is currently on deployment in the Navy.
The family wanted a challenge to support Saint Catherine’s as two beloved family members, Grandad Stuart and Uncle Cyril, were both cared for by the hospice.
Jo said: "I’m feeling excited but really nervous too. I started training a last May. The girls are very active anyway, but Kev and I have been going to the gym and doing lots of walking.
"Life’s too short and it’s a great opportunity for the girls to see the culture. Plus, the hospice is very important to us as a family."
To support their trek, visit: https://bit.ly/3esPtxD
