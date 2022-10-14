Professore Mike Holmes, of primary care services provider Nimbuscare, reveals in his weekly column for The Press that more than 20,000 adults have now had their Covid autumn booster jab at the Askham Bar vaccination centre - and children are getting vaccinated too.

"We continue to deliver Covid and Flu vaccinations from our Askham Bar Community Centre and have done more than 20,000 Covid booster vaccinations so far, as part of the Autumn booster programme.

Thanks to everyone who has come forward so far and please look out for your invite. This week we’ve worked with our member GP practices to get more vaccinators and pool vaccines so we can be more flexible with individual patients.

We really don’t want to turn anyone away and we’ve really worked hard to overcome some of the barriers involved in the co-administration of the Covid and flu vaccination programmes – it’s been quite complex.

We’re running Covid vaccination clinics for children aged between 5 and 11 at Askham Bar too on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings. You can book onto these clinics via the NHS national booking system.

Babies and children are also starting to come to Askham Bar to our Children’s Treatment Hub clinics which are really helping keep children out of hospital.

Although these clinics are currently only running two days a week on Thursday and Fridays, we know they are making a real difference to many families and the intention is to expand these opening hours.

Another new service for children is also launching this month at our Acomb Garth Community Centre.

This is a really important service for infants, children and young people with food allergies, coeliac disease, restricted eating and feeding difficulties.

It also expands to weight management and faltering growth advice. These Dietetic clinics for infants, children and young people will be on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings and are available for anyone who has been referred to these clinics by their GP or healthcare professional.

And this week is Hospice Care Week, as many people will know. There are some services that St Leonard’s Hospice in York provides which people aren’t aware of.

If you are grieving, or suffering from the impact of bereavement, the charity has a specialist bereavement support service.

You don’t have to be connected with the hospice to access this support – it’s for any adult living in our area.

Bereavement can sometimes hit you long after your loved one has passed away, so it’s important that you get support if you feel it’s needed.

Details of how to get help can be found on the St Leonard’s website."