A HOSPICE and church in North Yorkshire are set to hold a join remembrance service in memory of loved ones.
Saint Catherine’s Hospice and St Mary’s Parish Church in Scarborough will join together to hold a special remembrance service on November 6 from 4.30 - 5pm at the church in the seaside town.
Arleen Ingham, associate minister and hospice pastoral care coordinator at Saint Catherine's, said: “We have all had a challenging two years and it is quite special to be holding this joint service of remembrance between St Mary's and Saint Catherine’s this year.
"The service aims to bring people together to remember loved ones and there will be an opportunity to light a candle of remembrance. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to this very special service.”
The event is free and everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be provided after the service and there will be chance to chat to representatives from the church and Saint Catherine’s.
The hospice recently launched its annual lottery - with tickets available to buy in its charity shops and chance to win up to £20,000. The lottery, which was only previously available if players signed up, is £2 per play and is drawn every Friday.
