A NEW service for children with problems such as food allergies and coeliac disease will be launched this month at a York clinic.

Dietetic clinics for infants, children and young people are to be held three days a week at Acomb Garth Community Centre.

"This is a really important service for infants, children and young people with food allergies, coeliac disease, restricted eating and feeding difficulties," said Professor Mike Holmes, of primary care services provider Nimbuscare, in his weekly column for The Press. "It also expands to weight management and faltering growth advice.

"These dietetic clinics for infants, children and young people will be on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings and are available for anyone who has been referred to these clinics by their GP or healthcare professional."

The service, run by the Children's Therapy Team, is a collaboration between York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Nimbuscare.

Meanwhile, Prof Holmes revealed that more than 20,000 Covid autumn booster jabs have now been given at the vaccination centre at Askham Bar Community Centre.

"Thanks to everyone who has come forward so far and please look out for your invite," he said.

"This week we’ve worked with our member GP practices to get more vaccinators and pool vaccines so we can be more flexible with individual patients.

"We really don’t want to turn anyone away and we’ve really worked hard to overcome some of the barriers involved in the co-administration of the Covid and flu vaccination programmes – it’s been quite complex."

He revealed that Covid vaccination clinics are also being held for children aged between 5 and 11 at Askham Bar on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, which can be booked onto via the NHS national booking system.

"Babies and children are also starting to come to Askham Bar to our Children’s Treatment Hub clinics which are really helping keep children out of hospital," he said.

"Although these clinics are currently only running two days a week on Thursday and Fridays, we know they are making a real difference to many families and the intention is to expand these opening hours."

Prof Holmes also uses his column to help publicise Hospice Care Week, and says there are some services that St Leonard’s Hospice in York provides which people aren’t aware of.

"If you are grieving, or suffering from the impact of bereavement, the charity has a specialist bereavement support service," he said.

"You don’t have to be connected with the hospice to access this support – it’s for any adult living in our area.

"Bereavement can sometimes hit you long after your loved one has passed away, so it’s important that you get support if you feel it’s needed. Details of how to get help can be found on the St Leonard’s website."