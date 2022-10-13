If you thought you spotted a Roman centurion marching through the streets of York last night, well – you weren’t just seeing things.
Marcus Minucius Mudenus, aka Dave Grainger from the Legio VI Victrix, was on his way to join members of the Yorkshire Architectural and York Archaeological Society (YAYAS) at the first lecture of their 2022/23 season - and the launch of a new book on Roman York by YAYAS members Paul Chrystal and Ian Drake.
The Making of Roman York is a completely revised and updated version of Roman York AD71 by Herbert Ramm, which was first published in 1971.
“The new edition contains a wealth of new information based on recent archaeological digs and research,” Ian said.
“The book also features an easy-to-follow trail around outstanding Roman sites in the city. It really brings York, as it would have been two millennia ago, to life. You can walk in the footsteps of Emperor Constantine and find hidden gems like the Anglian Tower.”
The Making of Roman York, published by Carnegie Publishing, is available at the Yorkshire Museum, and local and online bookshops, priced £14.99.
It is also available, while stocks last, at a discounted price at YAYAS events.
YAYAS lectures are free to members and only £2 for non-members. The next is at 7.30pm on November 9, at the Friends’ Meeting House on Friargate. Graham Cook will be sharing his research into the Royal Observer Corps and the many Cold War bunkers around Yorkshire.
See www.yayas.org.uk for more details.
