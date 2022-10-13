If you thought you spotted a Roman centurion marching through the streets of York last night, well – you weren’t just seeing things.

Marcus Minucius Mudenus, aka Dave Grainger from the Legio VI Victrix, was on his way to join members of the Yorkshire Architectural and York Archaeological Society (YAYAS) at the first lecture of their 2022/23 season - and the launch of a new book on Roman York by YAYAS members Paul Chrystal and Ian Drake.