AN OBJECT with a light trail following it was spotted flying over York this morning.
The object, pictured by members of The Press Camera Club on Facebook, was seen at around 7.20am today (October 13).
Sindy Draper, who captured the flying object on photograph, said it didn't look like a normal plane.
Sinday said: "It had a very short burning tail and was flying very fast.
"I had to zoom in on my phone to 100 per cent to see it. It looked like it was flying over the Osbaldwick area of the city towards the ring road."
The flying object was also pictured by another Camera Club member, Jonathan Morley.
Other readers have suggested that a Boeing 747 plane was seen flying over York around that time - and that it could be that.
