POLICE are appealing for information after a car window was smashed using a hammer in Eastfield, near Scarborough.
The incident happened in Westway next to the park at 10.25pm on Tuesday, October 11.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
“In particular, we are appealing for information about a person seen running from the area dressed in a black Adidas jacket, a hoodie with the hood up and black Adidas bottoms.”
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email megan.campbell1@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Megan Campbell.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220181639.
