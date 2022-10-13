A BUDDHIST community in York have opened up their "highly anticipated" new centre.

York Buddhists opened up their new centre at 17 Walmgate on Saturday, October 8 - after five years of steady growth in their community.

Around 40 people gathered outside the new centre where a devotional mantra was chanted before the ribbon was ceremonially cut and everyone entered into the Shrine Room for a ceremony.

York Buddhist Centre offers both Buddhists and non-Buddhists the chance to take part in daytime meditations, day retreats, crafting sessions and courses in Buddhism and meditation.

York Buddhist Centre members Picture: York Buddhist Centre

Shakypada, the Chair of York Buddhist Centre says: "We welcome everyone to our Centre and our online events.

"We run everything in a spirit of generosity, giving our time freely. We do not charge for classes so that everyone can access the Buddha’s teaching regardless of their means.

The Shrine Room Picture: York Buddhist Centre

"Buddhist meditation practices are techniques that encourage and develop concentration, clarity, emotional positivity and a calm-seeing of the true nature of things.

"By engaging in meditation you learn the patterns and habits of your mind. The practice offers a means to cultivate new, more creative ways of being."

Shakypada, Chair of the centre with Taravandana, who cut the ribbon Picture: York Buddhist Centre

York Buddhist Centre is part of The Triratna Buddhist Community, a worldwide movement founded by their teacher Sangharakshita in 1968.

Triratna draws on the entire Buddhist tradition, practising Buddhism in a fresh and practical way and making the Buddha’s teaching more accessible to many of us in the West.

Their teachers are practising Buddhists who strive to incorporate the ideals of Buddhism into their daily life.