FIRE chiefs should make Huntington Fire Station full-time again if ‘call-out’ data reveals the move to on-call status causes delays in response times.

That was the call today from a senior member of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel.

Cllr Darryl Smalley said that it was ‘outrageous’ that police, fire and crime commissioner Zoe Metcalfe was pushing ahead with the plans to make the station part-time in the teeth of local opposition.

“I know just how strong the feeling in the community is on these plans, with residents feeling like their legitimate concerns have been completely ignored,” Cllr Smalley said, after a meeting of the fire and crime panel today.

“If the Commissioner is not willing to reverse the plans right now, it’s crucial that residents are able to see the impact of the decision including through call out time data.

“The option for scrapping the plan must be left on the table if the response times increase and put our communities at risk.”

Plans to turn the fire station from full-time to on-call, axing full-time firefighters, were approved at the end of last month, despite cross-party condemnation.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe, a Conservative, announced on September 29 that she had approved the new ‘risk and resource model’ affecting Huntington Fire Station after a three month consultation.

She insisted that the plans were not about cost cutting, but about making sure firefighters and engines were in the right place across the county.

She said York had more resources than it needed and that Huntington was the lowest risk area in the city.

Acomb and York fire stations remain 24-hour operations under the plans.

But the decision to make Huntington an on-call station only – with its full-time firefighters redeployed to other stations - provoked widespread condemnation.

Cllr Smalley today welcomed the fact that an ‘assurance review’ of on-call response times would be undertaken.

But if they showed that response times had increased as a result of the change, Huntington should be returned to full-time status, he said.

“We will not let the Commissioner simply move on - we will continue to keep her to account for this decision and will continue to fight for full time Huntington Fire Station crew to be saved,” he said.

Cllr Smalley was backed today by York council leader Keith Aspden, who is vice chair of the police, fire and crime panel.

“York residents and the council are clear in our condemnation of these plans," Cllr Asdpden said.

"We will continue to voice our strongest opposition and serious concerns over plans which would directly impact the safety of our communities.

"A decade of national underfunding of fire and rescue services has seen a lack of investment in staff, facilities and services. Things are only going to get worse, unless the Conservative government takes action, recognises the importance of the fire service to communities and changes the funding formula.”