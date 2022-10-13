POLICE are searching for a North Yorkshire man wanted in connection with a robbery and harassment.

North Yorkshire Police officers are searching for 45-year-old Keith Whitehead.

A spokesperson for the force said: "He is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in Scarborough and harassment.

"A crown court warrant has been issued for his immediate arrest.

"Whitehead has links in Harrogate, Scarborough, Cleckheaton and Leeds as well as Stockton-on-Tees."

If you see Whitehead or have any information about his whereabouts, please call us on 101, select option 2 to speak to our Force Control Room and provide incident number 12220163507.