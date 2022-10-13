CHILDREN at a North Yorkshire school were treated to a visit from two successful sporting alumni brothers.

The children at Brackenfield School in Harrogate met with British Champion runner George Mills and professional footballer, Stanley Mills as they visited the prep school and offered the children some inspiration and motivation, highlighting the importance of their time at the school in nurturing their love of sport.

George Mills said: “I loved speaking to the children and having the opportunity to share the excitement of achieving your goals and working in a job you love.

"Both Stanley and I have fond memories of our time at Brackenfield and felt it was time we visited again to share news of our recent successes."

George Mills is an elite 1500m runner, crowned British Champion in 2020, ranking 20th in the world with an impressive personal best of 3:35.3 minutes. Meanwhile, Stanley made his debut for Everton’s first team in August, with a performance topped off with a goal.