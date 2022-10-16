AT about 5.45pm on January 12, 1945, a Halifax bomber took off from RAF Full Sutton. It’s mission: to lay sea mines along the Danish coast. The aircraft was never seen again, and was presumed shot down.

Its pilot was 22-year-old Flight Lieutenant Paul Braund. He had only been posted to 77 Squadron two months earlier, following completion of his training in the United Sates.

Paul’s twin brother John, also a Halifax pilot, was also stationed at RAF Full Sutton.

A month after his brother’s plane disappeared, John took off in another Halifax. It was just after 6pm on February 14.

His mission was very similar to Paul’s; to lay sea mines off the Danish coast. But John’s plane, too, failed to return.

No trace of Paul’s plane, or any of its crew, were ever found. But the bodies of John and his crew did wash up on the Danish shore. The young airmen were given a military funeral by the Danish resistance.

Right: the Braund twins just after receiving their commissions in the RAF. Left: a Halifax bomber in action

Now, the tragic story of these two pilots, 22-year-old twins who lost their lives within a month of each-other, has been told in full in a new book by York historian Van Wilson.

Van’s own father, Alan May, was himself a pilot with 77 Squadron during the war - though he, at least, survived - and he flew on many of the same missions as the Braund twins.

Van was given access to family documents - including photographs, and letters written by the brothers to their parents while they were still in training in the US.

One, from John in Texas in May 1943, describes some mischief he got into: purloining a Jeep and driving it fast, without lights, around the training camp at night while dressed in a dressing gown.

Pilot Alan May, back left in this photo, was author Van Wilson's father

He was chased by military police, but managed to give them the slip, he wrote gleefully. “To this day the culprit is still at large!”

The two young brothers emerge from their letters as cheeky and full of life, Van says. “I fell in love with them, a little bit!”

Sadly, their lives were all too brief. But at least their story has now been told, in a book that marks the 80th anniversary of 77 squadron’s arrival at RAF Elvington.