YORK'S rate of vaccinations against the "highly contagious" MMR in children is behind the target needed for herd immunity, new figures show.

The data from NHS Digital figures show 89.1 per cent of youngsters in York were fully vaccinated by their fifth birthday in 2021-22. This was behind the 95 per cent target set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) - and a decrease from 89.5 per cent in 2020-21.

Across England, the uptake rate has fallen to the lowest level seen in 11 years – 85.7 per cent of five-year-olds across the country were fully vaccinated against MMR in 2021-22, compared to 86.6 per cent the previous year.

The MMR jab protects against measles, mumps and rubella, highly infectious conditions which can easily spread between unvaccinated people and have life-changing consequences.

Dr David Fair, of the Jorvik Medical Practice in York said: “It is true that vaccination rates are below the levels recommended by public health. The 95 per cent level required is very high, higher than level needed for coronavirus herd immunity, because measles mumps and rubella are highly contagious, more than coronavirus.

“There are two factors which explain the falling numbers. Firstly measles has been fairly uncommon in recent decades and people are not aware how measles can be a very serious disease, causing permanent damage including blindness and deafness and brain damage.

“Secondly there was a big scare in the past that the MMR vaccine might cause complications such as autism. Subsequent analysis has shown absolutely no causative link whatsoever so parents should be completely reassured about this.

“I would happily recommend the MMR vaccination to all members of my own family.”

MMR uptake rates vary significantly between England's regions – just 74.2 per cent of five-year-olds in London were fully-vaccinated in 2021-22, compared to 91.7 per cent in the north east.

In Yorkshire and The Humber, 88.7 per cent of youngsters have had both doses of the MMR jab.

For a child to be fully protected, they should receive two vaccinations, the first around their first birthday and the second when they are three.

NHS England is urging parents to ensure their children are booked to get the jab.

The health service is now contacting the parents of around 740,000 children aged between one and six who have not yet had one or both doses of the MMR vaccine, encouraging them to make an appointment with their child's GP practice.

Steve Russell, NHS director of vaccinations and screening, said: "The MMR vaccine is one of the most studied vaccines in the world, with millions of doses given every year.

"It is safe for your child and will protect them, their friends and the wider community from these unpleasant but preventable diseases."