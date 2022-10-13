A FUNDRAISER for a children's charity has announced it will be hosting a member of the Royal family in November.
Following its opening on January 1, Yorkshire Children’s Charity has announced it will be hosting a celebration at the five-star hotel and spa Grantley Hall in Ripon on November 4.
The event, called ‘A Night Under the Stars’ is an official launch for the charity at which it will have the privilege of welcoming a Royal as its honourable guest.
Charlotte Farrington, CEO at Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: "This event is going to be extremely special, and we are incredibly honoured that a Royal Head of State has agreed to attend.
"Whilst this event presents the opportunity to showcase Yorkshire at its finest, I assure you that we never lose sight of the responsibility we are entrusted with to raise significant funds for the children and young people who depend on us."
Supported by Grantley Hall and Berry’s, the event will be held in an orangery supplied by The English Marquee Company and dressed by florist to the stars, Fulford Flowers. The full event will be designed and styled by the esteemed Party Architect and Royal party planner, Johnny Roxburgh.
For more information, contact hello@yorkshirechildrenscharity.org
