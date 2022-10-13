The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, October 13.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including bits for your kitchen, pet toys, car accessories and more.

Rosewood Large Cat Tower

This Rosewood Large Cat Tower has four levels for your cat to enjoy when they’re playing or sleeping.

It has three scratching posts and a strong plaited rope to keep your furry friend busy.

Make it yours for £69.99 via the Aldi website.

Balco Cat Camera & Automatic Feeder

With this gadget, you’ll be able to feed and talk to your cat or dog plus keep an eye on them when you’re out of the room.

The food bowl can be removed for easy cleaning and you can set up a notification to alert you when the food level is low. It also schedules feeds.

Add it to your basket for £99.99 via the Aldi website.

Nextbase 300W Dashboard Camera

Suitable for cars, vans and lorries, this camera can record everything with full clarity.

It’s important to note that this camera does not come with an SD card.

It could be yours for £69.99 via the Aldi website.

Kirkton House Grey Ceramic Pan Set

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials, this pan set could be just what you’re looking for.

Complete with a milk pan, two frying pans and two saucepans with lids, this set is suitable for all hob types including induction.

Make it yours for £49.99 via the Aldi website.

Beldray Steam Mop

This steam mop is ready to use within 25 seconds and with a dual tank system, it keeps your water and detergent separate.

It has multi-surface tools, provides up to 15 minutes of continuous steam and can be used to sanitise, clean and refresh your home.

Add it to your basket for £39.99 via the Aldi website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find DIY equipment and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Parkside Men’s Fleece

If you’re wondering how to dress now that autumn is here, this fleece could be just what you need whilst out and about.

It’s available in Black and Navy in sizes M, L, XL and XXL and will cost you £9.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Parkside 20V Cordless Hedge Trimmer – Bare Unit

This hedge trimmer can be used to keep your garden tidy.

It has a 2-hand safety switch, a blade protector and ergonomic handles with anti-slip soft grip elements.

It will set you back £24.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Pumpkins

Lidl is also stocking pumpkins from Thursday, October 13 ahead of Halloween celebrations.

Customers can look out for pumpkins of different sizes plus there’ll be some squashes.

To see prices, customers will need to find the pumpkins and squashes in store.

You can view the selection and shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.