YORKSHIRE Silent Film Festival returns this month for its fifth edition with a programme of silent films with musical accompaniment.
The fifth edition of Yorkshire Silent Film Festival takes place from October 14 to November 6 in 10 venues across the north.
The festival brings live music and silent film together with an annual festival and year-round programme of events. All the films shown are silent with the musical score performed live, usually improvised, to create a unique cinematic experience.
It is supported with National Lottery funding from Arts Council England, and Film Hub North on behalf of the BFI Film Audience Network.
A spokesperson for the event said: "For fans of supernatural films in York, the eerie and innovative Swedish classic The Phantom Carriage is being screened at the National Centre for Early Music on October 26 during the festival. A Dickensian ghost story and deeply moving drama, the film is a showcase for ground-breaking special effects.
"Frame Ensemble, a quartet of Northern musicians specialising in improvised silent film accompaniments, will complement the visuals with a unique, spontaneous musical performance."
Tickets are priced at £15 or £13 for over 65s and full-time students.
For details of the full programme, visit the website at: ysff.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here