Having followed politics for 60 years, I note that at a time when leadership of the highest order is required, we find ourselves saddled with the least-equipped cabinet in living memory.

Were these people to be interviewed for the high-powered jobs to which they have been appointed, 99 per cent of them would not even make a short list.

Members of the Labour Party have no need to gloat, however - the same applies to their front bench occupants.

As regards the Liberal Democrats ... enough has been written already.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby

 

 