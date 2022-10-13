Having followed politics for 60 years, I note that at a time when leadership of the highest order is required, we find ourselves saddled with the least-equipped cabinet in living memory.
Were these people to be interviewed for the high-powered jobs to which they have been appointed, 99 per cent of them would not even make a short list.
Members of the Labour Party have no need to gloat, however - the same applies to their front bench occupants.
As regards the Liberal Democrats ... enough has been written already.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel