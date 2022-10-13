PUBLIC health leaders in York are urging users of the city’s sexual health services to help shape future provision.

Service users are being asked to complete a short, online survey to share their views of the service with City of York Council. Their responses will be used to support sexual health provision in the future.

Sharon Stoltz, the council’s Director of Public Health, said: “We’re currently recommissioning the city’s sexual health services so it’s really important that we hear from users, both on their views of current services and of what they would like to see in the future.”

The online survey is available at www.york.gov.uk/consultations and responses must be received by November 11.