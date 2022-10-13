A RUGBY club in York is preparing to host a community event to celebrate the upcoming Rugby League World Cup - along with other clubs in the city.

York Acorn, New Earswick All Blacks and Heworth are all holding community festivals to celebrate the tournament.

New Earswick hosted the first festival on October 8 - and York Acorn are hosting an event on Saturday October 22, which starts at 11am. Meanwhile, Heworth festival will be the following week on Sunday October 30.

A spokesperson for York Acorn said: "York Acorn are excited to host an U8s and U9s rugby tournament with clubs from across York and Yorkshire taking part.

"We want to help to celebrate the World Cup in the city - and engage and inspire future generations."

During the York Acorn festival, stalls will be open offering cakes, sweets and refreshments. There will also be a cafe open on site.

Organisers also plan to put together a raffle with a range of top prizes to be won.

The festivals are being organised in partnership with York City Knights Foundation, Sport and Leisure Team York and the Rugby League World Cup.

To celebrate Bonfire Night, York Acorn will be hosting a special 'Firework and Fair' event on November 3 - with tickets priced at £3.