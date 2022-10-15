YOU never know what might happen when you pop down to the pub - and that was certainly the case for this York couple.

James and Kelly Thompson have just tied the knot after meeting in their local.

Congratulations to the happy pair from York who got married on August 6 at the Marriott Hotel, York - and had their dog Otis as their ring bearer.

If you have tied the knot recently and would like your photos and story to appear in The Press for free then please send everything to us via this easy-to-use online form: www.thepress.co.uk/weddings

Let's find out more about James and Kelly's wedding story ...

How did you meet?

We met in our local pub, the King William in Acomb, and hit it off straight away.

Tell us about the proposal

James proposed on our first anniversary at home, before we were due to go away! He couldn't wait until we got there.

What did you both wear?

My dress was from Bridal Reloved in York and James' suit was from Marc Darcy.

What was the best bit about your wedding?

Everything, it was a beautiful day so we we're married outside. Everything went amazingly and we couldn't have asked for a more perfect day.

Was your wedding affected by the Covid crisis, if so tell us how?

We met just after lockdown so we weren't affected.

READ MORE: Our big hot Greek wedding! York couple tie the knot in Zante - photos

READ MORE: 'It was stressful planning our wedding in lockdown - but we did it!'

Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?

Bridal Reloved in York for the dress; Thimbelina in York for the alterations; Nikkipix photographer for being amazing; Liliana floral design; Frans delights; Holly and Jeanette and the Marriott team; Julie Mercer make up; Hayley Legg for our hair, and Otis our dog for being ring bearer. And of course our family and friends for making our day the best it could have been.

Tell us about your honeymoon

We went to Durham for three days after the wedding then a honeymoon in Portugal.

Share your wedding story

If you have tied the knot recently and would like your photos and story to appear in The Press for free then please get in touch! You can send everything to us via this easy-to-use online form: www.thepress.co.uk/weddings