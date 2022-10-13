Two historic herdsman’s cottages are to be sold by City of York Council.

But the Grade II-listed buildings will not be allowed to become holiday lets after concerns were raised by residents.

To ensure the properties would not end up on websites such as Airbnb, the council is to sell the properties on 250 year leases with a clause restricting the use to private residences.

The clause is not expected to have any effect on the amount the council can sell the properties for, according to officers.

A wider debate is raging in the city about the impact of short-term holiday lets on the housing crisis and community relations.

The cottage at 159 Mount Vale backs onto the Knavesmire, while 103 Heslington Road backs onto Walmgate Stray. Both date back to around 1840.

The Strays of York are the remains of much greater areas of common land on which the hereditary freemen of the city had, since time immemorial, the right to graze cattle.

The sale of the cottages was considered alongside a wider transfer of council assets to community groups in the city.

The authority has historically transferred assets to the community where a group is able to use the asset for improved community or social outcomes.

Rowntree Pavilion and Rowntree Park tennis courts are both being leased to Rowntree Park Sports Association, while Poppleton Community Centre is being transferred to the trustees of Poppleton Community Trust.

Chapman’s Pond in Moor Lane and land at Dringhouses and at Clifton Park are also being transferred to local groups.