NORTH YORKSHIRE has the highest number of quality restaurants in the UK (outside London), according to the AA.

AA publishing has launched The Restaurant Guide 2023, a guide to the UK’s top dining destinations.

The guide features over 1,400 restaurants which have been awarded Rosettes for the culinary excellence by the AA’s inspectors.

Of these quality restaurants, 68 are in North Yorkshire.

Feversham Arms Hotel & Vebena Spa, in Helmsley, has been named in the guide. Picture: AA

This puts North Yorkshire second to London, which has 172 quality restaurants.

The top counties in the UK, with the highest numbers of restaurants featured in The Restaurant Guide, are:

London (172)

North Yorkshire (68)

Devon (59)

Cumbria (57)

Cornwall (42)

Gloucestershire and Norfolk (38)

Hampshire (36)

Suffolk (32)

Kent (31)

Oxfordshire (30)

Now in its 29th edition, The Restaurant Guide 2023, provides food lovers with breakdowns of restaurants by county, including a detailed description of each destination, information on latest chef changes, opening times, sample menu prices and images of many of the featured locations.

The Traddock Hotel, in Austwick, has been named in the guide. Picture: AA

Simon Numphud, managing director of AA Media, said: “We are delighted to publish the leading guide to the UK’s top dining destinations, with 150 new establishments added to The Restaurant Guide 2023.

"From Northern Stars to the Heart of England, Scotland to the capital, the restaurants in this year’s Guide demonstrate the high quality of culinary experiences across the country, offering delicious food and service of the highest standard.”