A DROP in Covid cases has been reported across the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust - but case numbers remain high.

As of today (October 12) there are 151 patients with Covid across the two hospitals, including one in intensive care.

These cases break down to 97 cases in York Hospital, 31 in Scarborough Hospital, and 23 in community.

The latest figures, show a decrease of six cases compared to last week (October 5) where the Trust had reported 157 Covid cases.

A spokesperson for the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust said: “As a Trust we continue to plan and prepare for increases in numbers of Covid cases and we are well placed to respond.

“In light of increasing numbers of cases, we have made masks mandatory in all clinical areas again, not just the high risk areas, and this is expected to be in place until April next year.

"It’s worth noting that the vast majority of Covid-positive patients in hospital are not primarily ill with Covid, but are coming in for something else and we are discovering they have Covid when they are tested in hospital.”

