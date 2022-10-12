A POPULAR village pub is under new ownership after the previous owners retired after 24 years.

Christie & Co has sold The Cottage Inn, a well-established, traditional village pub in Hunmanby on close to the North Yorkshire coast after it went on the market for £425,000.

Well-known for its friendly atmosphere and ideal position near Scarborough, the quaint English pub has established a great rapport amongst villagers and local sports societies, as well as visitors.

The new owners, Darren and Lisa Forsyth originate from Wakefield and manage a portfolio of hospitality businesses across Yorkshire, including the local Filey Sports Bar & Lounge and several similar pubs in Wakefield.

The Cottage Inn in Hunmanby, near Scarborough

Sam Ashton, Business Agent – Hospitality at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, also said: “It was a pleasure to sell The Cottage Inn on behalf of the vendor, Paul Cowley. Paul had liaised with two other agents when he was looking at putting the business on the market and we were able to achieve well above their guide prices. Given Hunmanby’s thriving coastal village and stable annual tourism, the pub has tremendous potential, and we look forward to seeing Darren and Lisa take it forward."

Funding for Darren and Lisa’ purchase was secured through Stephen McConalogue, Associate Director at Christie & Co’s sister company, Christie Finance.

Stephen said: “The pub sector is always a challenging sector and having an experienced broker who can understand the structure of the deal is pivotal when gaining the funding required, which was demonstrated through this deal.

"I wish Darren and Lisa all the best for the future, and I am sure they will make The Cottage Inn a great success.”

Previous owner, Paul Cowley, said: “I would like to thank Sam at Christie & Co for his professionalism, excellent service, and advice during the sale and completion of The Cottage Inn.”

Paul bought The Cottage Inn in 1998 and since then he said it has been a fantastic income for him and and his portfolio but now was the right time to sell for retirement.

He said: "My management team have been great, creating a respectful traditional village drinking pub so I thank them for upholding its fond reputation.”